Nearly half law firms in Beijing provide foreign-related legal services

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/24 9:25:15
About 47 percent of law firms in Beijing are capable of dealing with foreign-related matters, according to a recent report by the All China Lawyers Association.
The report on foreign-related legal services is based on a survey that started in May 2018 and took its sample from Beijing's top 900 law firms.
The majority of the foreign-related matters are related to mergers and acquisitions, listings or securities, according to the report.
Not only foreign businesses but also domestic enterprises, both private and state-owned, are now customers of foreign-related legal services, it says.
The report shows that over one-third of lawyers covered by the survey have obtained degrees overseas and about 80 percent of the lawyers have been practicing for at least seven years.