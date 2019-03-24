Nearly half law firms in Beijing provide foreign-related legal services

About 47 percent of law firms in Beijing are capable of dealing with foreign-related matters, according to a recent report by the All China Lawyers Association.



The report on foreign-related legal services is based on a survey that started in May 2018 and took its sample from Beijing's top 900 law firms.



The majority of the foreign-related matters are related to mergers and acquisitions, listings or securities, according to the report.



Not only foreign businesses but also domestic enterprises, both private and state-owned, are now customers of foreign-related legal services, it says.



The report shows that over one-third of lawyers covered by the survey have obtained degrees overseas and about 80 percent of the lawyers have been practicing for at least seven years.

