China's first cloned police dog receives training in Yunnan

Undated file photo shows police dog Huahuangma. Three-month-old Kunxun arrived at Kunming Police Dog Base from Beijing earlier this month to receive training. Kunxun was born in December 2018 in Beijing at a healthy condition with 540 grams in weight and 23 centimeters in length. Kunxun was cloned from a 7-year-old female police dog named Huahuangma, which is considered a great detective dog. According to a test by a institution, Kunxun's DNA is over 99.9 percent identical to that of Huahuangma. (Xinhua)

China's first cloned police dog Kunxun plays with a trainer at Kunming Police Dog Base in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 21, 2019. Three-month-old Kunxun arrived at Kunming Police Dog Base from Beijing earlier this month to receive training. Kunxun was born in December 2018 in Beijing at a healthy condition with 540 grams in weight and 23 centimeters in length. Kunxun was cloned from a 7-year-old female police dog named Huahuangma, which is considered a great detective dog. According to a test by a institution, Kunxun's DNA is over 99.9 percent identical to that of Huahuangma. (Photo:Xinhua)

