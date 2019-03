Pakistan holds air show to celebrate National Day

J-10 fighter jets of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force's August 1st aerobatics team perform during an air show to mark the Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on March 23, 2019. Pakistan National Day, also known as Pakistan Resolution Day or Republic Day, is celebrated annually on March 23. (Photo:Xinhua)

J-10 fighter jets of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force's August 1st aerobatics team perform during an air show to mark the Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on March 23, 2019. Pakistan National Day, also known as Pakistan Resolution Day or Republic Day, is celebrated annually on March 23. (Photo:Xinhua)

J-10 fighter jets of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force's August 1st aerobatics team perform during an air show to mark the Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on March 23, 2019. Pakistan National Day, also known as Pakistan Resolution Day or Republic Day, is celebrated annually on March 23. (Photo:Xinhua)

Pakistan army paratroopers perform during an air show to mark the Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on March 23, 2019. Pakistan National Day, also known as Pakistan Resolution Day or Republic Day, is celebrated annually on March 23. (Photo:Xinhua)

Pakistani fighter jets are seen during an air show to mark the Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on March 23, 2019. Pakistan National Day, also known as Pakistan Resolution Day or Republic Day, is celebrated annually on March 23. (Photo:Xinhua)

A Turkish fighter jet performs during an air show to mark the Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on March 23, 2019. Pakistan National Day, also known as Pakistan Resolution Day or Republic Day, is celebrated annually on March 23. (Photo:Xinhua)

J-10 fighter jets of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force's August 1st aerobatics team perform during an air show to mark the Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on March 23, 2019. Pakistan National Day, also known as Pakistan Resolution Day or Republic Day, is celebrated annually on March 23. (Photo:Xinhua)

Pakistani army helicopters are seen during an air show to mark the Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on March 23, 2019. Pakistan National Day, also known as Pakistan Resolution Day or Republic Day, is celebrated annually on March 23. (Photo:Xinhua)