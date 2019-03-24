SofistiCat feline beauty contest held in Bucharest, Romania

A Sphinx cat is seen during the SofistiCat feline beauty contest in Bucharest, Romania, March 23, 2019. More than 300 cats of about 15 breeds from Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Italy, Greece, Poland and Hungary participated in this feline beauty contest in Bucharest. (Photo:Xinhua)

An Abyssinian cat is seen during the SofistiCat feline beauty contest in Bucharest, Romania, March 23, 2019. More than 300 cats of about 15 breeds from Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Italy, Greece, Poland and Hungary participated in this feline beauty contest in Bucharest. (Photo:Xinhua)

A Warewolf cat is seen during the SofistiCat feline beauty contest in Bucharest, Romania, March 23, 2019. More than 300 cats of about 15 breeds from Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Italy, Greece, Poland and Hungary participated in this feline beauty contest in Bucharest. (Photo:Xinhua)

Two Maine Coon cats are seen during the SofistiCat feline beauty contest in Bucharest, Romania, March 23, 2019. More than 300 cats of about 15 breeds from Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Italy, Greece, Poland and Hungary participated in this feline beauty contest in Bucharest. (Photo:Xinhua)