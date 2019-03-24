Belt and Road Initiative the new norm for globalization: economist

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/24 15:15:50





Li, director-general of the National Institution for Finance and Development under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, pointed out that the world is currently in a stage of de-globalization. One typical example of this is the discrepancy between global trade growth and GDP growth. Data-wise, from 1960 to 2015, global trade grew at an average annual rate of 6.6 percent, and global GDP grew 3.5 percent annually. From 2008 to 2015, trade grew at an average annual rate of 3.4 percent, and GDP grew at an average annual rate of 2.4 percent. Since 2011, global trade growth has fallen below 3 percent for five consecutive years, barely keeping up with GDP growth. The data indicates that global economies have begun to disconnect and the trend of de-globalization has emerged.



De-globalization is worrying, according to Li. The decline in the trade growth rate will lead to a decline in the growth rate of capital goods, which will lead to a decline in the rate of capital formation and drag down economic growth.



The BRI was proposed against the background de-globalization, and it differentiates itself in several aspects from the current trend of globalization, Li said.



The BRI connects poorer countries, while under the older model of globalization, poorer countries were usually marginalized and couldn't enjoy its benefits, said Li. BRI allows fairer participation and lets everyone have a chance to enjoy the benefits of globalization.



Additionally, instead of prioritizing rules and values, the BRI promotes economic development as the top priority. The BRI is dedicated to cooperation among different countries and to advancing the industrialization of different countries, and it is aimed at meeting people's most basic demands and the alleviation of poverty. China therefore is the source of inspiration for these countries for the development of different industries, Li said.



The BRI is also aimed at cooperation and mutual benefits. Traditional globalization has resulted in the homogenization of different countries, but the BRI will recognize and respect the differences. Helping countries set localized development plans is key in the Belt and Road Initiative.



Overall, Li said at the China Development Forum that for the new age of new globalization, the BRI can be an effective solution for crisis and a means of effective collaboration and cooperation in the international community.





