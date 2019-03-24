Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/24 15:28:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Pine (for)

  5 Sore throat soother

 11 "The Walking Dead" network

 14 Shrinking Asian sea

 15 Take into custody

 16 Road goo

 17 *Peacock courtship ritual (note the starred answers' vowel progression)

 19 Weed whacker

 20 Apple music source

 21 Org chart topper

 22 Et ___ (and others)

 23 Prepares for laundry day

 24 *It has a finger on a city's pulse

 26 Gershwin or Glass

 27 Alphabetic man's nickname

 29 Caribbean island near Nevis

 30 Country star Lovett

 32 Amtrak stop, briefly

 34 Poetic dedications

 35 *"Iron" Bears coach

 39 Skunk's giveaway

 41 Beats by ___

 42 Unlikely, as chances

 46 M, L or K, for MLK

 49 Pop-ups, e.g.

 51 Hartford-to-Boston dir.

 52 *Goes from No. 1 to No. 2, say

 54 Extra-prim sort

 56 White pinot option

 57 Stimulating cuppa

 58 Wipes clean

 59 Uneven?

 60 *Red-faced fowl

 62 Born as

 63 Squeaky wheel's need

 64 Intro drawing course

 65 Speech pauses

 66 Jeremy of "Tag"

 67 Take a break

DOWN

  1 Antifungal brand

  2 Art of public speaking

  3 Artificial's opposite

  4 Flicker of light

  5 Witches and crones

  6 BOS : Logan :: ___ : O'Hare

  7 Slightest quantity

  8 Core beliefs

  9 Chaperone

 10 Dined, but didn't wine

 11 Olympics contestant

 12 Some Chinese revolutionaries

 13 Flight complaints?

 18 Noted loch

 22 Three-striped sneaker maker

 24 Commercial break button

 25 "Enough already!"

 28 "Shame!" syllable

 31 Overacts

 33 Sum

 36 Blue or hazel ring

 37 Country west of Afghanistan

 38 Nonprofit with Talks

 39 Not in stock yet

 40 Computes 6/2 = 3, say

 43 Casual '70s suit type

 44 Locusts and termites and beetles, oh my!

 45 Military cookware

 46 "See ya!"

 47 Earnestly advise

 48 Make less tight

 50 Nimble

 53 "Yes ___!": Bob the Builder

 55 Weather-tracking tool

 58 Always

 60 Supervisor: Abbr.

 61 Sugary suffix

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus