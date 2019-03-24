Puzzle

1 Pine (for)5 Sore throat soother11 "The Walking Dead" network14 Shrinking Asian sea15 Take into custody16 Road goo17 *Peacock courtship ritual (note the starred answers' vowel progression)19 Weed whacker20 Apple music source21 Org chart topper22 Et ___ (and others)23 Prepares for laundry day24 *It has a finger on a city's pulse26 Gershwin or Glass27 Alphabetic man's nickname29 Caribbean island near Nevis30 Country star Lovett32 Amtrak stop, briefly34 Poetic dedications35 *"Iron" Bears coach39 Skunk's giveaway41 Beats by ___42 Unlikely, as chances46 M, L or K, for MLK49 Pop-ups, e.g.51 Hartford-to-Boston dir.52 *Goes from No. 1 to No. 2, say54 Extra-prim sort56 White pinot option57 Stimulating cuppa58 Wipes clean59 Uneven?60 *Red-faced fowl62 Born as63 Squeaky wheel's need64 Intro drawing course65 Speech pauses66 Jeremy of "Tag"67 Take a break1 Antifungal brand2 Art of public speaking3 Artificial's opposite4 Flicker of light5 Witches and crones6 BOS : Logan :: ___ : O'Hare7 Slightest quantity8 Core beliefs9 Chaperone10 Dined, but didn't wine11 Olympics contestant12 Some Chinese revolutionaries13 Flight complaints?18 Noted loch22 Three-striped sneaker maker24 Commercial break button25 "Enough already!"28 "Shame!" syllable31 Overacts33 Sum36 Blue or hazel ring37 Country west of Afghanistan38 Nonprofit with Talks39 Not in stock yet40 Computes 6/2 = 3, say43 Casual '70s suit type44 Locusts and termites and beetles, oh my!45 Military cookware46 "See ya!"47 Earnestly advise48 Make less tight50 Nimble53 "Yes ___!": Bob the Builder55 Weather-tracking tool58 Always60 Supervisor: Abbr.61 Sugary suffix

Solution