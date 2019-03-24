Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Pine (for)
5 Sore throat soother
11 "The Walking Dead" network
14 Shrinking Asian sea
15 Take into custody
16 Road goo
17 *Peacock courtship ritual (note the starred answers' vowel progression)
19 Weed whacker
20 Apple music source
21 Org chart topper
22 Et ___ (and others)
23 Prepares for laundry day
24 *It has a finger on a city's pulse
26 Gershwin or Glass
27 Alphabetic man's nickname
29 Caribbean island near Nevis
30 Country star Lovett
32 Amtrak stop, briefly
34 Poetic dedications
35 *"Iron" Bears coach
39 Skunk's giveaway
41 Beats by ___
42 Unlikely, as chances
46 M, L or K, for MLK
49 Pop-ups, e.g.
51 Hartford-to-Boston dir.
52 *Goes from No. 1 to No. 2, say
54 Extra-prim sort
56 White pinot option
57 Stimulating cuppa
58 Wipes clean
59 Uneven?
60 *Red-faced fowl
62 Born as
63 Squeaky wheel's need
64 Intro drawing course
65 Speech pauses
66 Jeremy of "Tag"
67 Take a break
1 Antifungal brand
2 Art of public speaking
3 Artificial's opposite
4 Flicker of light
5 Witches and crones
6 BOS : Logan :: ___ : O'Hare
7 Slightest quantity
8 Core beliefs
9 Chaperone
10 Dined, but didn't wine
11 Olympics contestant
12 Some Chinese revolutionaries
13 Flight complaints?
18 Noted loch
22 Three-striped sneaker maker
24 Commercial break button
25 "Enough already!"
28 "Shame!" syllable
31 Overacts
33 Sum
36 Blue or hazel ring
37 Country west of Afghanistan
38 Nonprofit with Talks
39 Not in stock yet
40 Computes 6/2 = 3, say
43 Casual '70s suit type
44 Locusts and termites and beetles, oh my!
45 Military cookware
46 "See ya!"
47 Earnestly advise
48 Make less tight
50 Nimble
53 "Yes ___!": Bob the Builder
55 Weather-tracking tool
58 Always
60 Supervisor: Abbr.
61 Sugary suffix
Solution