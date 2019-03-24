Horoscope

Happy birthday:



It will be very beneficial to take some time out today to go over your budget. A careful review of your financial situation and recent spending habits will show you some places you can save a pretty penny. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 6, 12, 13.



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Take your time with each and every task today or you may end up overlooking something important. Romance is in the air. Tonight will be the perfect time to bring your relationship to an all new level. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



The wheel of life is always rolling forward. You can roll with it by adapting to the changes that occur around you, or get crushed in its path. Staying flexible and being open to new ideas will be key. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Your luck is on the rise this week. This will be an excellent time to advance your current plans or start new projects. Lady Luck will favor those who help themselves. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You may feel like you're speaking an entirely different language today as communicating with others will prove extremely difficult. If you want to make progress you will have to take a different approach instead of just trying the same thing over and over. ✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You will have to push yourself to your limits to get what you want today. Your resources will be limited, so make sure you choose your battles very wisely. While it will be okay to splurge a little bit today, don't go too far or you may end up breaking the bank. ✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Although it's great that you are willing to sacrifice for family, you need to remember to take care of yourself as well. Today is the day to treat yourself to something nice! ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will find strength in numbers today. Your family and friends will be your greatest allies. Tread carefully when it comes to rumors. They certainly are not good foundations upon which to base your future plans. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



A number of attractive job opportunities are coming your way. Take the time to go over each and every one and discuss your options with your family. Money should not be your main consideration, how much satisfaction you will get is also important. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



It's time to have a little bit of fun today. Keep in mind that what you do is not as important as who you bring along for the ride. Being with the right people can turn even the most boring of tasks into an amazing adventure. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You will have to make a major decision that will have a huge impact on your future. Although this can be intimidating, fear should not be a factor in your plans. Do not be afraid to take some risks when it comes to making your dreams a reality. ✭✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Your ability to stay calm will prove extremely valuable. Others will turn to you for guidance. Your financial luck is on the decline, so make sure you keep an eye on your wallet. ✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You will miss out on an amazing opportunity if you do not pay close attention to what is happening around you. ✭✭✭

