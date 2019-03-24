Oscar-winning ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ comes to Chinese streaming platforms

Promotional material for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Photo: IC Coproduced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation in association with Marvel Entertainment, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse began showing on Chinese streaming platforms, including iQiyi, Tencent Video and Youku, on Friday. Coproduced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation in association with Marvel Entertainment, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse began showing on Chinese streaming platforms, including iQiyi, Tencent Video and Youku, on Friday.

The film earned more than $370 million at the global box office and won Best Animated Feature Film at the 91st Academy Awards on February 24.

Premiering in the Chinese mainland on December 21, 2018, the film was well received, earning 427 million yuan ($63.5 million) during its run and an 8.7/10 on Chinese social media platform Douban.

The film tells the story of how high school student Miles Morales masters his spider-derived superpowers under the guidance of the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker, and fights against a villain with five other Spider-Man counterparts from alternate realities.