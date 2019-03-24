Rare albino penguin thriving, finally makes debut at Polish zoo

A rare three-month-old albino penguin made its first public appearance at a zoo in the Polish Baltic port city of Gdansk, where its keepers claim it is the only one of its kind in captivity.



The all-white African black-foot penguin was born on December 14, but zoo staff decided to keep the arrival of the one-of-a-kind a secret.



Zoo staff are waiting until they are able to determine its sex to name the youngster.



"As far as we know, there is no other such specimen alive (in captivity) in the world," Michal Targowski, director of the Gdansk Zoo, told the TVN24 commercial news channel.



"The baby is active, in good health, eats well and, what's very important, its parents are taking very good care of it," Targowski said.



AFP

