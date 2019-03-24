More than 5,000 shared cars left idle beside the Qiantang River

Hundreds of shared cars are placed in a parking lot beside an express way in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province in September 2018. Photo: VCG

More than 5,000 broken-down cars owned by a ride-sharing company have been parked for months in three parking lots beside the Qiantang River in East China, sparking outrage from Chinese netizens who think it's a waste of resources.The cars have been left unmanaged in parking lots near the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.A villager who rented the parking lots to the car sharing company told Pear Video that the cars were placed there in July 2018 and he was paid between 30,000 yuan ($4,466) and 50,000 yuan for rent."Nobody has come to manage the cars," the villager said, "some cars occasionally go out and come back. The company might move the cars later."Many netizens condemned the company for producing low-quality cars in order to get subsidies from the government and then abandoning them."These cars not only waste social resources but also pollute the environment if they are left idle for a long time," one Weibo user wrote."Did they uninstall batteries of these cars? They might cause fire," another user is worried. Some netizens called on the government to better manage shared cars, as it has with shared bikes.Pear Video