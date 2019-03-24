City issues ‘good person’ card to those deemed moral models

A young woman helps an old man cross the road in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province. Photo: VCG

Municipal authorities in North China are issuing "good person" cards to residents who are moral models entitling them to free services and other privileges in an effort to encourage people to do good.More than 300 residents have been awarded the title of moral model in Qinhuangdao, Hebei Province and issued a "good person card," which they can use to enjoy conveniences such as taking buses, visiting scenic spots and getting physical examination for free. They will also get discounts at supermarkets, and receive special treatment in education, employment, medical care, old-age care and housing, according to the municipal authorities, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.The number of registered volunteers in Qinhuangdao has reached 210,000, and the registration rate has increased year by year.Among them, a number of outstanding moral models have emerged and were issued the card by the city."We will further promote the reward recognition system. Through the rewards for good people, the public is encouraged to do good and participate in volunteer service," Yao Fei, an official in the civilization office was quoted by Xinhua as saying.The program is aimed at showing respect to good people and help build a civilized and harmonious city, said Yao.Xinhua