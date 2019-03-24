Race horses take an unescorted evening stroll through Shanghai

Horses run on the road in Shanghai on March 18. Source: China News Service

Police in Shanghai were surprised to discover nine horses "taking a walk" along a city street in the wee hours on March 18.Surveillance cameras showed the horses leisurely crossing a road in an orderly manner and seemingly enjoying the moonlit metropolitan nightscape.After discovering the situation, the police drove to the scene and found the runaways. In order to not frighten the horses and cause a stampede, police in the patrol car simply followed the small herd being careful not to turn on their siren and flashing lights.The police soon figured out the horses belonged to nearby horse ranch and contacted the owners.As soon as the horses saw their rancher, surnamed Lu, they obediently followed him back to their stable.Lu said the expensive race horses simply wondered out of a stable door that has been accidently left open. Police did not fine the horse ranch.Paper.cn