‘Lost love’ museum tells sad stories

'Lost love' museum in Weifang, East China's Shandong Province. Source: Paper.cn

A woman and her friend opened a museum to lost love in Weifang, East China's Shandong Province on Tuesday, with hundreds of donated items that remind people of their former loved ones."I hope the museum will help people cherish their memories and remind them of the treasured time together and let go of the past," Wang Xiaodan, a piano teacher, told thepaper.cn.The museum includes hundreds of squares filled with items belonging to former couples, including a cup, a wedding dress and dried roses. Each has a card on which the donor has written their story.A boy donated a uniform from the Weifang Middle School, saying he secretly liked a girl in his class, according to Wang."A woman asked me to give her some tissue before entering my museum, and then asked for a hug because she had not one for a long time," said Wang. "I hugged for five minutes."A wall in the museum has hundreds of train tickets stuck to it, according to the video of thepaper.cn.Paper.cn