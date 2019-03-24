China's road cargo traffic busier in Jan-Feb

China's road freight transport saw steady expansion in the first two months of this year, according to the Ministry of Transport
.
From January to February, the amount of cargo carried on roads, which takes up the lion's share in China's total cargo transport, increased 4.1 percent year on year to 4.86 billion tonnes, the ministry said in a statement.
North China's Hebei Province saw road freight growth of 11.7 percent, the fastest pace among all provincial-level regions.
Freeway freight volume increased 6.2 percent year on year in the first two months to 2.02 billion tonnes, the ministry said.
In the same period, the amount of cargo transported by water rose 7.8 percent to 1.07 billion tonnes, according to the ministry.