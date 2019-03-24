International action group Troy’s Team brings action movie classes to Beijing

A Troy's Team instructor teaches a student how to fight with a lightsaber. Photo: Tao Mingyang/GT

Troy Sandford (left) leads a class in guided meditation at the Zhi Ge International Gym in Beijing. Photo: Tao Mingyang/GT

The exciting lightsaber duels from Star Wars are no longer limited to appearing on the big screen. In February, the French Fencing Federation officially recognized lightsaber dueling as a sport. Of course, it is unlikely that duelers, who use plastic glowing swords, will be able to cut off their opponents hand like they were Darth Vader, but this exciting sport has still managed to attract a dedicated following. The sport has even spread to Beijing, where a group of stuntmen are offering special courses to teach people how to properly wield a lightsaber.The eight members of Troy's Team is rather diverse, with each coming from different countries. For the past year, the group has been holding classes on martial arts such as self-defense and stunt coordination in addition to lightsaber courses.Their main base for teaching is the Zhi Ge International Gym on the basement floor of the Tianshuiyuan Book Market, which provides them a perfect place to teach students."We also provide taekwondo, somersault and movie stunt classes so the floor for training has the same material and standards as an Olympic Games gymnastics court," manager Dong Xuan explained."The softness and sponginess is suitable for training."The bright lights and the mirrors on the wall make the gym look bigger that it is and also allows students to observe themselves as they practice their moves. Training weapons include lightsabers and fighting sticks. Some classes use swords made from several pieces of bamboo. When a sword hits its target, the loose bamboo pieces give a loud crack even when the hits are light, which means students do not have to risk hurting each other in order for fights to be satisfying.Troy Sandford, the captain of Troy's Team, is an action actor from Australia. He is the main coach during classes, with other team members assisting him. Before class, students kneel for a period of mediation in order to clear their minds and get them in the right mindset for training.A professional and patient fighter, Sandford teaches students the proper techniques for holding a sword, striking opponents, forward rolls and dodging. After demonstrating moves, Sandford has given students a try and slowly all the moves are combined together. The sound of the swords impacting each other and the roar of the fighters makes for an extremely exciting competitive atmosphere, but there is also a feel of camaraderie as well. When students are having trouble with specific moves, the teachers give pointers and provide encouragement so no one feels left behind."Our team has been delivering this kind of class for about one year," said Myra Mala, a member of Troy's Team from Ukraine."All of us are passionate and motivated about our jobs."Mala also works as a stuntwoman and told the Global Times that she just finished shooting stunts for a movie in Thailand with some members of the team. She also talked a bit about the origins of the team and how much progress they've made over the years.Troy's Team started after Sandford first moved to Beijing a year ago to improve his martial arts. He wanted to cooperate with some like-minded people and fight toward his goal: Becoming a film producer and director."Commonly the film industry is a closed door, no one local was willing to work and assist me when I first arrived in Beijing," Sandford explained.Fortunately, he was able to strike a deal with an acquaintance of his, Wang Zipeng, the owner of Zhi Ge International, to rent the space for classes.This gave the team a base from which they could head out to find new local talent.The team has an active channel on YouTube, where they have posted several short films that they have made.Chinese martial arts are a major inspiration for all members of the team. According to Sandford, what makes Chinese martial arts stand out from others is the way that its focus is on benefiting one's health instead of learning how to do harm to others."Although I spent my time studying most forms of combat but my basis for the arts rests in the Chinese martial arts system and its endless curriculum," Sandford said."Not only are some forms largely based upon physical conditioning, there are also those forms that are based upon neuroscience, physics and healing as a focus for example."As a professional action actor, Sandford has worked hard to gain a deep understanding of Chinese martial arts. He is currently trying to apply this understanding to acting and teaching.The other members of the team also agree that Chinese martial arts have made immeasurable contributions to their lives and are the core foundation of the team.