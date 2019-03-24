At least 64 people died as thousands of local residents evacuated

Nurses tend to a victim of the blast at a chemical plant at a hospital in Xiangshui county, East China's Jiangsu Province on Thursday. Photo: VCG

Thousands of firefighters and medical workers and hundreds of ambulances and fire trucks have joined an all-out rescue effort after an explosion rocked a chemical plant Thursday in East China's Jiangsu Province.As of Sunday, 604 injured victims have received medical treatment. This includes 19 in critical condition and 98 with severe injuries. Fifty-nine people have been discharged from hospital and 142 remain under observation, the People's Daily reported.The blast has killed at least 64 people and left 94 others with severe injuries, according to the rescue headquarters. Twenty-eight people are believed to be missing.Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, demanded all-out efforts to search for the trapped victims, timely treat the injured and maintain social stability. Xi also demanded environmental monitoring and early warning systems be strengthened to prevent pollution as well as secondary disasters.Premier Li Keqiang said that efforts must be made to minimize the casualties while forceful measures on hazard control must be taken to prevent secondary accidents.The explosion happened at 2:48 pm Thursday following a fire that broke out in a plant owned by Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical co. Ltd, in a chemical industrial park in Xiangshui county.Around 930 firefighters and 192 fire trucks from across the province arrived at the site and managed to put out the fire on Friday morning.More than 4,000 people were evacuated to safe areas, and all companies in the industrial park have ceased operations.Health authorities in Jiangsu mobilized around 3,500 medical workers and 90 ambulances from 16 hospitals to treat the injured.The Ministry of Emergency Management also dispatched a team of experts to the site, and the National Health Commission has dispatched three groups of medical experts on burns, neurosurgery, psychological intervention, toxic substances and public hygiene to help with rescue and relief work.The province's armed police headquarters said they had sent more than 650 officers to search for those trapped and help with medical treatment and environmental monitoring.Huang Xiaofeng, who was cut by debris and broken glass and suffered hearing damage from the blast, is receiving treatment at a hospital in Xiangshui, which has received hundreds of injured patients."I was about 70 to 80 meters away from the explosion site. I ran away quickly when I saw the blaze, but was knocked down by the shockwave. Then I passed out," Huang said.Zhu Yinxia's home is 1 kilometer from the plant. Her mother suffered face and head injuries from broken glass. "The street was a mess. Doors and windows were broken or out of shape," she said.More than 200 residents volunteered to donate blood at a blood collection site in Xiangshui on Thursday and Friday, having donated more than 60,000 milliliters of blood so far.The local environmental department has launched comprehensive environmental monitoring to assess air and water quality.