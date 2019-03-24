Experts call for urgent action to end TB by 2030

Critical to develop new drugs to combat resistance: experts

Leading health experts and drug scientists have called for stepped-up measures to accelerate the fight against tuberculosis (TB), the world's deadliest infectious killer.



Each day, nearly 4,500 people lose their lives to TB and close to 30,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease, according to World Health Organization (WHO).



At a high-level UN meeting on TB in September 2018, world leaders vowed to end TB by 2030.



"To achieve the globally agreed targets in the next decade we need to accelerate the rate of decline of tuberculosis incidence globally," said Chen Zhongdan, a technical officer for tuberculosis with the WHO Representative Office in China.



"Critical to this will be improved diagnoses rates and treatment outcomes - R&D can provide new tools in the fight against tuberculosis."



He said financial protection for tuberculosis patients is also important so R&D discoveries can have maximum impact on improving treatment outcomes and to alleviate poverty.



Despite killing nearly as many people each year as HIV/AIDS and malaria combined, there has been no new, commercially available vaccine in the past seven decades for the chronic lung disease.



Lu Manchun, chief operating officer of the Beijing-based Global Health Drug Discovery Institute, said the institute is ­developing new anti-­tuberculosis drugs. Founded by Tsinghua University, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Beijing municipal government, the institute aims to address the rising issue of drug resistance "to improve drug efficiency, and to greatly shorten the treatment period, while reducing side effects," Lu said.



Experts also called for ­proper funding of research and development to develop new anti-tuberculosis drugs, as no one agency can solve the problem.



Currently, the treatment often requires the use of multiple antibiotics over a long period of time. Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) remains a public health crisis and a health security threat.



The WHO estimates that there were 558,000 new cases with resistance to rifampicin, considered the most effective first-line drug, of which 82 percent had MDR-TB.



Other challenges in the diagnosis and treatment of TB include diagnosed patients losing contact with doctors due to financial reasons.



"There is a big connection between TB and poverty," said Fabio Scano, coordinator, disease control and pharmaceuticals at WHO China Representative Office. "We must combine anti-­tuberculosis [efforts] with anti-poverty campaigns."



A team of experts from 13 nations, writing in The Lancet medical journal, said that funding for research and development of anti-tuberculosis drugs would need to quadruple to around $3 billion per year if the disease is to be properly tackled.



Tuberculosis spreads through the air when people who have active TB in their lungs and cough, spit, speak or sneeze.



In 2017, globally 10 million people fell ill with TB, and 1.6 million died from the disease, including 300,000 among ­people with HIV. Global efforts to combat TB have saved an ­estimated 54 million lives since the year 2000 and reduced the TB mortality rate by 42 percent, the WHO said.



Sunday (March 24) marked World Tuberculosis Day, as it was on this day in 1882 that German Robert Koch announced he had discovered the bacterium that causes TB.





