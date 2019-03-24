9 militants killed in clash between Taliban, IS in E. Afghanistan

At least nine militants have been killed in a clash between the Taliban and rival Islamic State (IS) in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province, an army statement said on Sunday.



The clash broke out in Lindlam area of Chapdara district and so far nine militants affiliated with the IS have been killed, the statement said.



According to the statement, 14 other IS fighters have been injured in the clash.



Without informing of the casualties of the Taliban and the date of the fighting eruption, the statement said the IS fighters had retreated from their positions.



Neither Taliban nor IS group has made comment.

