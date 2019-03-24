China collaborates with Africa to promote green development

China has expanded scientific and technological cooperation with Africa in recent years to promote green development.



Chinese scientists have carried out trial growing of high-quality crops in Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda and Sudan, and have selected three hybrid rice varieties suitable for Kenya, according to Wang Qingfeng, head of the Sino-Africa Joint Research Center (SAJRC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.



They have also selected and demonstrated the planting of fine strains of sweet sorghum in Kenya, Ethiopia and other countries, with the output increasing by 30 percent, said Wang.



Chinese and African scientists conducted field investigations and jointly compiled the flora of Kenya. They built a medicinal botanical garden in Kenya and pushed forward the commercial utilization of some natural medicinal plants and animals.



By using remote sensing information technology, scientists conducted an environmental investigation on water resources in East Africa and constructed a sand control system in West Africa.



In addition, an anti-poaching system, developed by China, has been introduced to Kenya and Tanzania to help protect rhinos and elephants.



The SAJRC, set up in May 2013, has carried out long-term cooperation with nearly 20 universities and research organizations in more than 10 countries in Africa.

