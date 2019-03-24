Passengers airlifted off stricken cruise ship in Norway

Rescuers were working Sunday to airlift more than 1,300 passengers and crew off a cruise ship after it got into difficulty in rough seas off the Norwegian coast.



The Viking Sky lost power and started drifting mid-­afternoon Saturday in perilous waters two kilometers off More og Romsdal, prompting the captain to send out a distress call.



At that stage, the authorities decided to launch a helicopter airlift in very difficult conditions rather than run the risk of leaving people on board.



"We would rather have the passengers on land rather than on board the ship," police chief Tor Andre Franck said.



By early Sunday, the crew had managed to restart three of its four engines.



The vessel was making slow headway at 2-3 knots (4-5 ­kilometers per hour) off the dangerous, rocky coast and a tug would help it towards the port of Molde, about 500 kilometers northwest of Oslo, officials said.



Five helicopters were scrambled along with coast guard and other rescue vessels.



Police said 338 of the 1,373 people on board had so far been taken off by helicopter, with each chopper able to take 15-20 people per trip.



The airlift was continuing early Sunday, emergency services spokesman Per Fjeld said.



"I have never seen anything so frightening," said one of the passengers who was rescued, Janet Jacob.



"I started to pray. I prayed for the safety of everyone on board," she told the NRK television channel.



"The helicopter trip was terrifying. The winds were like a tornado."



In addition to US and British nationals, there were also passengers from 14 other countries on board, Fjeld said.





