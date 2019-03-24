Mavs rout Warriors

Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks shoots against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Photo: VCG

Luka Doncic had a triple-double and Dirk Nowitzki underlined his final game at Oracle Arena with a throwback performance as the Dallas Mavericks handed the Golden State Warriors their worst loss of the season on Saturday.Doncic finished with a game-high 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and Nowitzki, who is likely in his final NBA season, scored a season-high 21 points in a 126-91 blowout victory by the visiting Mavs."The last few games I didn't have a good shooting rhythm," said the 40-year-old Nowitzki, who started after coming off the bench for most of the season. "Today I had it early and often."Germany's Nowitzki scored 10 of the game's first 16 points, helping Dallas seize a 14-2 early lead. He was cheered loudly in the introductions by the crowd at Oracle, which is scheduled to close at the end of the season."I really enjoyed my time here. I played against some great players," said Nowitzki, adding he scored his first NBA basket at the venue.Nowitzki had five three-pointers, Doncic and Maxi Kleber each drained four as Dallas outscored the Warriors 63-12 from beyond the arc to earn their first win in Golden State since 2012.The loss on their home floor came on a night when the Warriors chose to sit out ­Stephen Curry.The 35-point margin of defeat was the largest of the season for Golden State, eclipsing a 33-point rout by the Boston Celtics.The Mavericks had a 50-point win over Utah and a 38-pointer over Charlotte earlier in the season.Kevin Durant had 25 points in 29 minutes for the Warriors, who had won four of their previous five games. ­Durant missed all eight of his three-point attempts.Elsewhere, Kemba Walker scored 18 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets kept their slim playoff hopes alive by rallying to beat the Boston Celtics 124-117.Walker added 11 rebounds and nine assists in his 23rd game this season scoring 30 or more points.Rookie Miles Bridges scored a career-­high 20 points, Marvin Williams and Malik Monk added 13 points apiece and Dwayne Bacon scored 11.Charlotte won its second straight, improved to 33-39 on the season.Kyrie Irving led Boston with 31 points. Jaylen Brown added 29 points and Marcus Morris 15.Also, Trae Young scored 32 points, including a last-second, go-ahead clutch basket, as the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Philadelphia 76ers six-game winning streak with a 129-127 win.