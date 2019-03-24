Italy and China set new paradigm in relations

By Fabio Massimo Parenti Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/24 20:58:39

The US and Europe are losing ground to China at the technological level. Europe can only compete in the cultural realm in which Mediterranean nations - led by Italy - can strike a fruitful friendship.



In recent years, the cooperative links between Italy and China have consolidated due to years of exchange and visits. Economic exchange facilitates progress in ties. Italian trade deficit with China is decreasing and bilateral trade is growing to reach more than $50 billion - still lagging other major European countries.



The just concluded visit of President Xi Jinping to Italy was the first as president and first by a Chinese head of state in 10 years. Top institutional level meetings, signing of an MOU on the Belt and Road Initiative and 29 other agreements are highlights of the visit.



Italians need to open their eyes, reading and trying to understand how China approaches the others abroad. On the first day of Xi's state visit on March 22, Italian public broadcaster RAI and China Media Group signed an MOU to create better conditions for mutual knowledge.



This is the key cultural factor in China's peaceful ascent.



Unfortunately, we cannot say the same for many Western commentators who judge China without really knowing its history, cultural, political, and economic peculiarities. Business with China is rooted in historical affiliations, as confirmed by the two presidents at the Quirinale in Rome.



US and European criticism of Italy's plan to join the BRI is based on political and cultural prejudices. Our so-called European partners behave more as rivals and fierce competitors than partners.



The last-minute choice of French President



The MOU on BRI will be the beginning of a new era on cooperation. It generated comments to feed the "China threat" narrative, "the dangerous nature of the BRI" and so on, even though no one can prove it.



China's international presence is peaceful and does not impose conditions on other countries. It does not discriminate politically, either. Generally, there is no bullying or military implication involved when a country negotiates and revises contracts. Can we say the same about our NATO allies? Not at all.



A Gallup poll across 134 countries found approval for China's leadership at 34 percent versus 31 percent for the US. Maybe because focusing on material needs (fixed capital investment policy) and respecting sovereignty, territorial rights and different political-economic systems of nations are much more reasonable and wiser than waging wars, weapons trafficking, bringing regime change, coup, and financing terrorism.



Italy and China have ancient links, they do share friendly relations during modern times, and they do have many cultural interests in common, such as arts, history and food.



Surprisingly, someone insists that the Italian government did not discuss these important subjects with its main Western allies. On the contrary, the government said it is not true at all, saying the dialogue with allies has been continuous.



However, Italy cannot let its plan of satisfying urgent economic needs be derailed because of biased critics or unfounded worries.



Obviously, geopolitical implications exist as indirect consequences of the emergence of a multipolar configuration of the global political economy. However, these implications have nothing to do with blocs, which is not part of Chinese diplomacy. If global trade flows are attached to China's economy, it is a matter of fact. Geography of trade has changed; China is the major trade partner of most countries, while the US' position is constantly declining.



The new international standing of China can be traced back to 40 years of reform and opening-up, adaptation to rules of existing globalization and, not the least, to Western recession.



However, we should go even further back to understand the new Chinese strategies, designed primarily to balance geopolitical instability brought about by the West in various regions of the world. I do not think it is just a coincidence that the term Beijing Consensus was coined in 2004 around which time the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were raged.



Since 2000, Italy has been the third destination for Chinese investment in Europe, following the UK and Germany. We want to do more, we must do better, because it is not only an economic issue, it helps to boost cultural ties and international respect which are the main conditions for world stability and peace, which, unfortunately, we have not experienced yet.



The author is associate professor of international studies at the International Institute Lorenzo de' Medici, Florence, member of CCERRI think tank, Zhengzhou, and member of EURISPES, Laboratorio BRICS, Rome. His latest book is Geofinance and Geopolitics, Egea. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn

