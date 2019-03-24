Chinese president arrives in Nice, heading to Monaco for state visit

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/24 21:06:48
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the southern French city of Nice at noon on Sunday, before heading to the Principality of Monaco for a state visit.
Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, were greeted by senior government officials of Monaco and France at the airport.
Xi's visit to Monaco is the first one by a Chinese head of state.
Monaco is the second leg of his three-nation Europe tour that has taken him to Italy. Xi will pay a state visit to France after the visit to Monaco.