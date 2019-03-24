Chinese president arrives in Nice, heading to Monaco for state visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the southern French city of Nice at noon on Sunday, before heading to the Principality of Monaco for a state visit.



Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, were greeted by senior government officials of Monaco and France at the airport.



Xi's visit to Monaco is the first one by a Chinese head of state.



Monaco is the second leg of his three-nation Europe tour that has taken him to Italy. Xi will pay a state visit to France after the visit to Monaco.

