China completes testing on self-developed CF3 nuclear fuel assembly

Reactors operated by China National Nuclear Corp at Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province. Photo: VCG

The CF3 nuclear fuel assembly, developed by a Chinese enterprise for the use of heat supplies, marks significant technological progress in the sector, industry analysts told the Global Times.China has completed the testing of its domestically developed CF3 nuclear fuel assembly, whose performance met international standards for fuel of similar types, according to a statement from China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC), the developer, on Thursday.The CF3 nuclear fuel assembly, designed for use in pressurized water reactors, passed long-cycle irradiation tests in unit 2 of the Qinshan nuclear power station, located in East China's Zhejiang Province, according to the statement.Completion of the tests shows China's self-developed CF3 nuclear fuel assembly for pressurized water reactors "has met the conditions for industrial application," CNNC noted in the statement.He Zuoxiu, a theoretical physicist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, told the Global Times on Sunday that there are two key points in fuel assembly in terms of ensuring continuous heat supplies: how to generate huge amounts of heat and how to transfer that heat to the steam generator."We used to copy foreign designs of the assembly, but now we have independent intellectual property in the design and improved largely on the past experience... making a significant step forward," said He.This is of important strategic significance to China's energy security as well as to domestic nuclear power companies that are "going global," according to the company.CNNC has been expanding nuclear industry cooperation with overseas countries in recent years. In 2016, the company was discussing nuclear power cooperation and nuclear industrial chain cooperation with up to 20 countries including Britain, France and Brazil, according to a report by cnr.cn in January 2016.China is building two Hualong One reactors in Pakistan and making "smooth progress," reported ce.cn on March 4, citing Wang Shoujun, former chairman of CNNC.