Diligent Work-Frugal Study Movement marks 100th anniversary in France

Former French prime minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin (left) and Jiang Jianguo, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, unveil the sculpture created by Wu Weishan, which demonstrates the style of the revolutionaries who went to France for study in Paris on Saturday. Photo: Cao Siqi/GT

A grand ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Diligent Work-Frugal Study Movement was held at the Chinese Cultural Center in Paris on Saturday ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to France.At the beginning of the 20th century, the Diligent Work-Frugal Study Movement in France was one of the important early activities of the Communist Party of China (CPC).Nearly 2,000 progressive young Chinese went to France, where they worked diligently and lived frugally, seeking truth and ways to transform China. The movement played a pivotal role in spreading Marxism, establishing the CPC and cultivating a number of a large number of proletarian revolutionaries, statesmen, militarists and educators. They included future leaders of the CPC, including Zhou Enlai and Deng Xiaoping. It also has long promoted the cultural and people-to-people exchanges between China and France.During the ceremony, photos showing memorable days of the revolutionaries attracted a number of people including some French scholars and businesspeople and overseas Chinese in France. The photo exhibition will last for four weeks. Meanwhile, a documentary video about the movement began to be broadcasted since Monday on eight channels of French TV5.A sculpture, created by the famous sculptor Wu Weishan, which demonstrates the style of the revolutionaries who went to France for study, will be placed in the Deng Xiaoping square in Montargis Railway Station. Deng studied and worked in Montargis in the 1920s.Jiang Jianguo, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a speech at the ceremony, saying that the ceremony hopes to tell the people that we are full of confidence that under the leadership of President Xi, China will make greater contribution to mankind."The Chinese people will always remember those who helped them. China-France friendship has not come by easily. Looking to the future, we need to draw closer the ties of friendship and cooperation between China and France and jointly build a community of a shared future for mankind," said Jiang.At the ceremony, Hervé Pacault, a French telecommunication engineer, told the Global Times that he welcomes President Xi's visit to France and hopes that this visit will bring China and France closer.Hervé has been studying Chinese language for seven years and is very interested in Chinese culture. "In a turbulent time, countries in the world should work together to solve problems," he said.Zhuo Weizhen, an overseas Chinese who has worked in a local French government department for several years on promoting China-France cultural exchanges, told the Global Times that previously, French people's attitude toward communist countries was not very positive. However, in recent 10 years, especially after President Xi took office, his efforts in promoting exchanges and improving people's lives are changing French people's impression of China.This year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France. Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Italy diplomatic relations.In a signed article titled "Move Together Toward Common Development" published Saturday in a leading French newspaper Le Figaro, President Xi said on this visit, he will bring his goodwill toward France."Such goodwill is based on the admiration both from the Chinese people and from myself for the splendid history and culture and the unique charm that France has to offer. It is also inspired by how our two great cultures have engaged and illuminated each other," reads the article.