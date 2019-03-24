Situation begins to stabilize after blast

Firefighters conduct operations on Sunday at the blast site of an explosion in a chemical plant in Xiangshui, East China's Jiangsu Province three days ago. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Stable environment

Seventy-two hours after explosion in a chemical plant in Xiangshui, East China's Jiangsu Province, rescue teams were still searching for missing people when a Global Times reporter entered the blast site on Sunday afternoon.Most roads around the Tianjiayi chemical plant were covered in stained water. Buildings were damaged and pipelines have collapsed.Firefighters were spraying foam over a giant benzene tank approximately three floors high. In the air, the scent of mixed chemical materials remains.Yancheng authorities said at a Sunday press conference that they had reorganized the field operation headquarters and established eight special teams to cover medical rescue, environment monitoring and investigation.Authorities met on Saturday and discussed follow-up work on dangerous chemicals and water treatment.The move came after China's State Council convened a meeting on the blast on Saturday, vowing a thorough probe and preventive measures to stave off similar dangers in the chemical industry, mining and transportation.The accident happened after some local governments and companies failed to learn their lesson from previous cases, and were not serious in improving safety, team leader Huang Ming said at the meeting, the Xinhua News Agency reported.President Xi Jinping Friday also demanded all-out efforts to search and rescue victims of the blast. Xi said all-out efforts must be made to search for those trapped, and the injured must be treated immediately and relief work must be properly done to maintain social stability, Xinhua reported.Xiangshui has been the focus of national attention in the past three days. The hash tag "Xiangshui chemical blast" on Sina Weibo was read 480 million times, and generated 156,000 comments as of press time. Millions of netizens pray for the dead and injured people while urging a thorough investigation.Lu Jun, the chief of staff of the Jiangsu provincial fire and rescue team and vice general director of rescue work in Xiangshui, told the Global Times on Sunday that more than 300 firefighters and rescue workers arrived in Xiangshui and immediately went to work on first day.A total of 930 firefighters and 195 fire trucks were summoned from across Jiangsu and sent to Xiangshui to help, Lu said.There are also more than 4,500 medical staff and 116 ambulances joining rescuing works in the place, according to the Sunday press conference.The ministries of emergency management and ecology and environment have both sent work teams to the site, according to Xinhua. The blast had killed 64 people while 19 remain in critical condition and 28 others listed as missing as of Sunday afternoon, according to local authorities.As to the exact cause of the tragedy, Cao Lubao, mayor of Yancheng, said that the State Council is still investigating and result will be announced when they finish.Lu noted that fire and rescue work in the Xiangshui blast is difficult as it involves about 17 factories, covering an area of 1.1 square kilometers.The rescue team had finished searching 11 factories and will focus on the remaining six. "We will not stop rescue work until it is certain that no one was left behind," Lu said.Along with the continuing rescue efforts, environmental supervision staff has also started to clean and dispose of waste in the industrial park where the explosion occurred.Liu Weijing, dean of the Jiangsu provincial ecological environment evaluation center, said at a press conference on Sunday that local authorities have closed dams to prevent polluted waters from flowing into local rivers. "The environment supervision team has been checking the quality of local rivers every three hours since the blast and the results have stabilized," Liu said, adding they will continue to check the rivers every eight hours.Liu also noted that they have been monitoring water quality in the industrial park since Saturday.Yancheng environmental protection official Cheng Jie said Saturday that sample tests show that chemical pollutants have dispersed, and the atmospheric parameters have come down to normal levels.Lu said the water level inside the industrial park is lower than on the outside, so the waste water will not flow out.A local resident surnamed Zhang expressed her worries over the safety of water supply while noted that she had not felt anything unusual with the water these days.