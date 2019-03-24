16 killed, 48 injured in warehouse explosion in eastern Myanmar

At least 16 people were killed and 48 others injured in a warehouse explosion in Myanmar's eastern Shan state, Nyi Rang, external relation officer of the United Wa State Army (UWSA) in Lashio, said on Sunday.



The explosion took place in Mongmao town in Wa Self-Administered Division, or "Special Region 2" of Shan state at around 5:00 p.m. local time Saturday.



"We have some difficulties in providing medical services to such many injured people here. So, we sent them to the hospital in neighboring China for medical treatment," Nyi Rang told Xinhua.



The explosion rocked the warehouse where construction materials, including gas cylinders and explosives, were stored.

