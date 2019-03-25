Chinese diplomat calls for Chicago's Chinese community to promote co-op between US Midwest, China

Chinese Consul-General in Chicago Zhao Jian called for the local Chinese community to make greater contribution to the cooperation and exchanges between China and the US Midwestern states.



Zhao made the remarks at a reception held by the Chinese American Association of Greater Chicago (CAAGC) on Saturday.



"I can deeply feel the strong will from the American Midwest in conducting an all-around cooperation with China, and I have also witnessed the diligent efforts made by the local Chinese community to enhance economic, financial and cultural exchanges between the two countries," said Zhao.



The past four decades of China-US relations have proven that cooperation is the best choice for the two countries, noted Zhao.



"We are looking forward to seeing the Chinese community continue to carry forward the traditional Chinese culture, support the modernization drive of motherland and commit to the people-to-people exchanges between the two countries," added Zhao.



Zheng Zheng, Chairwoman of the Chinese American Association of Greater Chicago (CAAGC), said that as sound development of China-US ties is the common aspiration of overseas Chinese, the CAAGC will work together with the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago to facilitate bilateral exchanges in various fields.

