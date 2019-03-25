Bilateral exchanges between China and France

Visitors view Qipao, a traditional Chinese women's dress also known as Cheongsam, on an exhibition in Paris, France, Feb. 8, 2018. (Photo:Xinhua)

Chinese women's footballer Wang Shuang, currently playing for French club Paris Saint-Germain, shoots during a match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille in Lille, France, Jan. 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Berenice Zandonai, a French national, presents a paper cutting work in her home in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 19, 2018. (Photo:Xinhua)

A group of Chinese tourists pose for a photo at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, March 20, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

A little girl tries Chinese calligraphy at the Chinese exhibition area of the 2019 Paris book fair in Paris, capital of France, on March 15, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 10, 2019 shows the Biomerieux research center in Lyon, France. (Photo:Xinhua)

Visitors watch the male giant panda "Yuan Zi" in Zooparc de Beauval, Saint-Aigan, France, on April 24, 2018. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 10, 2019 shows the gate of the Lyon Sino-French Institute in Lyon, France. (Photo:Xinhua)