China provides emergency relief fund to disaster-hit SW Pakistan

China has provided emergency relief fund to Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, where heavy rainfalls caused serious damage and losses of lives.



On behalf of the Red Cross Society of China, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Sunday handed over the fund to Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan and Acting Secretary General of the Pakistan Red Crescent Khalid Majeed.



Appreciating the emergency assistance, Amanullah Khan said the province is carrying out disaster relief operations and will properly utilize the donation.



In a letter of condolences, Secretary General of the Red Cross Society of China Wang Ping said he hoped the support to Balochistan's relief operation would help restore normal lives of the affected people in the shortest possible time.



During the handover ceremony, the Chinese ambassador said China attaches importance to friendly exchanges and cooperation with Balochistan and is willing to help Balochistan's development, hoping the assistance could support the province's disaster relief works.



In March, at least 15 people lost their lives while 31 others injured in different incidents caused by heavy rains in large swathes of the country. More than 500 houses were partially or fully destroyed in Balochistan, according to local media.

