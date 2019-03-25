In pics: Siduhe Bridge on Shanghai-Chongqing Highway in central China's Hubei

This aerial photo taken on March 23, 2019 shows the Siduhe Bridge on the Shanghai-Chongqing Highway in Yesanguan Town of Badong County in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. The Siduhe Bridge, built 90 meters high and 560 meters up from the valley bottom, forms a landscape in Enshi. (Photo:Xinhua)

