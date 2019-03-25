Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/25 14:13:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Disconcerted

  6 Ewes have eyes for them

 10 Doctor's "Now!"

 14 Tequila source

 15 Pressing need?

 16 Resistance units

 17 Beersheba's desert

 18 Revealing sweater style

 20 Stuffing seasoning

 22 Hip-hop headgear

 23 Samantha Bee's network

 26 More or ___

 28 Memorial Day event

 31 Lebanon's capital

 33 Emcee

 35 Cambridge sch.

 36 Feels the same way

 37 Hateful thing

 39 "Bravo, matador!"

 40 "Li'l ___" (classic comic)

 42 "I ___ to please!"

 43 Perfunctory

 45 Beginning

 48 Melber or Fleischer

 49 Occasion for crowing?

 50 Hesitant

 51 Was almost out

 53 Proactiv treats it

 55 Free TV spot

 56 Late

 58 Eve had eyes for him

 60 "Looks that way"

 63 Sticky pine product

 67 Masking or packing supply

 68 Arguing

 69 Draw with a stencil

 70 Cold War initials

 71 Pot tops

 72 Put the whammy on

DOWN

  1 Ceiling spinner

  2 Go gray, say

  3 Make a sharp turn

  4 12/24 and 12/31

  5 Cheapen

  6 Gets promoted

  7 Circle segment

  8 Atmosphere

  9 *Explores nosily (first word)

 10 Submarine device

 11 "Caught in the act!" ... and a hint to the starred answers' indicated parts

 12 Channel that anagrams to "cam"

 13 Disapproving cluck

 19 Chris of "The Lego Movie"

 21 *Isn't treated fairly (third word)

 23 As yet unscheduled: Abbr.

 24 Irish exclamation

 25 *Beef entree (second word)

 27 "Grease" doo-wop group

 29 Sliding light switches

 30 Pilot's guess, briefly

 32 Atoll protector

 34 Uno, in English

 38 Baseball caps, e.g.

 41 Luxury coupe brand

 43 A golfer tries to break it

 44 Dirty laundry woes

 46 Dig up

 47 Oolong, for one

 52 "Ciao!"

 54 Flings (aside)

 57 "Smallfoot" beast

 59 Insignificant

 60 "Rugrats" dad

 61 Alliance created in 1948: Abbr.

 62 Central: Prefix

 64 Wailing instrument, informally

 65 Rocks, at the bar

 66 Beatty of "Deliverance"

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus