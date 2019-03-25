Puzzle

1 Disconcerted6 Ewes have eyes for them10 Doctor's "Now!"14 Tequila source15 Pressing need?16 Resistance units17 Beersheba's desert18 Revealing sweater style20 Stuffing seasoning22 Hip-hop headgear23 Samantha Bee's network26 More or ___28 Memorial Day event31 Lebanon's capital33 Emcee35 Cambridge sch.36 Feels the same way37 Hateful thing39 "Bravo, matador!"40 "Li'l ___" (classic comic)42 "I ___ to please!"43 Perfunctory45 Beginning48 Melber or Fleischer49 Occasion for crowing?50 Hesitant51 Was almost out53 Proactiv treats it55 Free TV spot56 Late58 Eve had eyes for him60 "Looks that way"63 Sticky pine product67 Masking or packing supply68 Arguing69 Draw with a stencil70 Cold War initials71 Pot tops72 Put the whammy on1 Ceiling spinner2 Go gray, say3 Make a sharp turn4 12/24 and 12/315 Cheapen6 Gets promoted7 Circle segment8 Atmosphere9 *Explores nosily (first word)10 Submarine device11 "Caught in the act!" ... and a hint to the starred answers' indicated parts12 Channel that anagrams to "cam"13 Disapproving cluck19 Chris of "The Lego Movie"21 *Isn't treated fairly (third word)23 As yet unscheduled: Abbr.24 Irish exclamation25 *Beef entree (second word)27 "Grease" doo-wop group29 Sliding light switches30 Pilot's guess, briefly32 Atoll protector34 Uno, in English38 Baseball caps, e.g.41 Luxury coupe brand43 A golfer tries to break it44 Dirty laundry woes46 Dig up47 Oolong, for one52 "Ciao!"54 Flings (aside)57 "Smallfoot" beast59 Insignificant60 "Rugrats" dad61 Alliance created in 1948: Abbr.62 Central: Prefix64 Wailing instrument, informally65 Rocks, at the bar66 Beatty of "Deliverance"

Solution