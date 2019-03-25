Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Disconcerted
6 Ewes have eyes for them
10 Doctor's "Now!"
14 Tequila source
15 Pressing need?
16 Resistance units
17 Beersheba's desert
18 Revealing sweater style
20 Stuffing seasoning
22 Hip-hop headgear
23 Samantha Bee's network
26 More or ___
28 Memorial Day event
31 Lebanon's capital
33 Emcee
35 Cambridge sch.
36 Feels the same way
37 Hateful thing
39 "Bravo, matador!"
40 "Li'l ___" (classic comic)
42 "I ___ to please!"
43 Perfunctory
45 Beginning
48 Melber or Fleischer
49 Occasion for crowing?
50 Hesitant
51 Was almost out
53 Proactiv treats it
55 Free TV spot
56 Late
58 Eve had eyes for him
60 "Looks that way"
63 Sticky pine product
67 Masking or packing supply
68 Arguing
69 Draw with a stencil
70 Cold War initials
71 Pot tops
72 Put the whammy onDOWN
1 Ceiling spinner
2 Go gray, say
3 Make a sharp turn
4 12/24 and 12/31
5 Cheapen
6 Gets promoted
7 Circle segment
8 Atmosphere
9 *Explores nosily (first word)
10 Submarine device
11 "Caught in the act!" ... and a hint to the starred answers' indicated parts
12 Channel that anagrams to "cam"
13 Disapproving cluck
19 Chris of "The Lego Movie"
21 *Isn't treated fairly (third word)
23 As yet unscheduled: Abbr.
24 Irish exclamation
25 *Beef entree (second word)
27 "Grease" doo-wop group
29 Sliding light switches
30 Pilot's guess, briefly
32 Atoll protector
34 Uno, in English
38 Baseball caps, e.g.
41 Luxury coupe brand
43 A golfer tries to break it
44 Dirty laundry woes
46 Dig up
47 Oolong, for one
52 "Ciao!"
54 Flings (aside)
57 "Smallfoot" beast
59 Insignificant
60 "Rugrats" dad
61 Alliance created in 1948: Abbr.
62 Central: Prefix
64 Wailing instrument, informally
65 Rocks, at the bar
66 Beatty of "Deliverance"
Solution