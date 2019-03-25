Horoscope

Happy birthday:



Some news you have been waiting to hear for a long time will end up making your day. A bright future is on the horizon. All you have to do is stay positive. Your financial luck is on the rise. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 7, 14, 17.



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Luck will be with you when it comes to career matters. This will be a good time to present your ideas to your superiors at work. Your efforts will be appreciated. A romantic encounter will get your heart beating. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You will get nowhere by trying to do the same thing over and over again. It's time for you to change your tactics and approach life from a different direction. A new job opportunity is coming around the corner. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Consider involving yourself in creative activities today. By releasing your imagination you will open the door to inspiration, which in turn will create new opportunities. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Take care when making decisions today. Someone will try to present you with a false choice that only makes you think you are in control. Keeping your wits about you will allow you to make it through the day without a scratch. ✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You still have a long way to go before you can finally get some well-earned rest. Although working so hard can be tiring, it will be worth all the effort in the end. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to matters of the heart. ✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Although you may be tempted to take it easy today, there will be serious repercussions if you ignore your responsibilities. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to money matters. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Make room in your heart for others and they will do the same for you. Your fortunes will be tied very tight to that of another today. An unexpected situation at work will push your abilities to their limits. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Hidden dangers pose a huge risk for you and yours today. Do everything you can to stay on the alert and make sure those close to you know to take care as well. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



The universe is always talking, and you just have to figure out how to listen. This is the perfect time to get in touch with your spiritual side. The cultivation of stillness should be your top priority. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



If your significant other is irritated with you, it is only because they care. Take some time out today to consider their concerns. You will be forced to spend a large sum of money soon. It would be wise to adjust your budget accordingly. ✭✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



If you head out tonight, fun and excitement is bound to find you. Take care with how you approach a business deal at work. There are those who are working behind the scenes to undermine your position. ✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Emotional control should be a major priority for you. Although there is nothing wrong with speaking your mind, you may want to bite your tongue until you've calmed down and thought about things rationally. ✭✭✭

