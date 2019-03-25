In pics: blooming flowers along Sijian expressway in SW China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/25 14:24:27

Photo taken on March 23, 2019 shows blooming flowers along the Sijian expressway linking Sinan with Jianhe at Censong Township of Jianhe County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on March 23, 2019 shows blooming flowers along the Sijian expressway linking Sinan with Jianhe at Censong Township of Jianhe County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on March 23, 2019 shows blooming flowers along the Sijian expressway linking Sinan with Jianhe at Censong Township of Jianhe County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on March 23, 2019 shows blooming flowers along the Sijian expressway linking Sinan with Jianhe at Censong Township of Jianhe County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on March 23, 2019 shows blooming flowers along the Sijian expressway linking Sinan with Jianhe at Censong Township of Jianhe County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

