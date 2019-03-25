China’s first 5G user is registered in Yunnan

Zhang Kaimiao, of Southwest China, has become the country's first registered 5G user. Zhang, a resident of Kunming, capital of Yunnan Province, will be able to use the first 5G devices and she needs not to pay a bill to China Mobile for a year.



Zhang could also become the world's first genuine 5G user, and the early adoption of the new technology in China will lead the country into a new era of 5G development, according to industry insiders.



Zhang became China Mobile's first registered user of 5G phones, which means she has been granted the privilege of being the first to use 5G services when they are available in Yunnan Province. In addition, she will also be able to enjoy the 5G global bundle plan provided by China Mobile for one year free of charge.



As of March 6, the Yunnan branch of China Mobile had set up 33 5G base stations in the province and signed strategic cooperation plans with local governments, according to industry news site cww.net.cn.



Trial commercial use of 5G is scheduled to begin this year, while official 5G commercial use will begin in 2020, according to media reports.



5G will also be prioritized in certain areas, including key industrial and tourist parks, as well some key industries such as long-distance medicine.



China has seen rapid deployment of 5G technology. For instance, China Mobile's Beijing branch will set up full coverage for 5G signals within the city's Fifth Ring Road by the end of this year, while Hangzhou and Ningbo in East China's Zhejiang Province and Zhengzhou in Central China's Henan Province have also planned 5G coverage of their main urban areas in 2019, according to the reports.





