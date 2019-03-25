Snow leopard spotted in Gansu's historical trade route

A photo taken by an infrared camera shows a snow leopard in the Hexi Corridor, a historical trade route, in Aksay Kazakh Autonomous County, Jiuquan City, Northwest China's Gansu Province. Researchers with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the county's forestry office are collecting photos and videos made by 17 infrared cameras, which includes footage of snow leopards. (Photo: China News Service)

A photo taken by an infrared camera shows a snow leopard in the Hexi Corridor, a historical trade route, in Aksay Kazakh Autonomous County, Jiuquan City, Northwest China's Gansu Province. Researchers with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the county's forestry office are collecting photos and videos made by 17 infrared cameras, which includes footage of snow leopards. (Photo: China News Service)

A photo taken by an infrared camera shows a snow leopard in the Hexi Corridor, a historical trade route, in Aksay Kazakh Autonomous County, Jiuquan City, Northwest China's Gansu Province. Researchers with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the county's forestry office are collecting photos and videos made by 17 infrared cameras, which includes footage of snow leopards. (Photo: China News Service)

A photo taken by an infrared camera shows a snow leopard in the Hexi Corridor, a historical trade route, in Aksay Kazakh Autonomous County, Jiuquan City, Northwest China's Gansu Province. Researchers with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the county's forestry office are collecting photos and videos made by 17 infrared cameras, which includes footage of snow leopards. (Photo: China News Service)

A photo taken by an infrared camera shows a snow leopard in the Hexi Corridor, a historical trade route, in Aksay Kazakh Autonomous County, Jiuquan City, Northwest China's Gansu Province. Researchers with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the county's forestry office are collecting photos and videos made by 17 infrared cameras, which includes footage of snow leopards. (Photo: China News Service)