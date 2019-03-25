AEW aircraft conducts early warning detection training

Multi-type early warning (EW) aircraft attached to an aviation division with the navy of the PLA Northern Theater Command sit abreast on the flightline prior to the round-the-clock flight training on subjects as the early warning detection, the command and control in late March, 2019. (Photo:eng.chinamil.com.cn)

Operators aboard a KJ-200 early warning (EW) aircraft attached to an aviation division with the navy of the PLA Northern Theater Command keep eyes on the air situation during the round-the-clock flight training on subjects as the early warning detection, the command and control in late March, 2019. (Photo:eng.chinamil.com.cn)

A KJ-200 airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft attached to an aviation division with the navy of the PLA Northern Theater Command flies in the sky during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in late March, 2019. (Photo:eng.chinamil.com.cn)