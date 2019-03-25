Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory construction in full swing

Photo: VCG

Tesla's Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai is making rapid progress in its first construction phase. An aerial photography footage filmed on Saturday showed that several sets of steel structure roof frames have been installed.From the air, it can be seen that large sections of the 860,000-square meter building site have recently been paved with cement. Steel foundations are being set up, and constructing activities are in full swing in other sections as well, domestic news site thepaper.cn reported on Monday.Once the hoisting installation of the whole steel structure, which includes 95 rectangle frame poles and many triangular roof frames, are completed, the main part of the facility will finish and meet its target of seeing preliminarily completed construction this summer, according to the report.Gigafactory 3 uses steel beam structures, which aid in speeding up the construction by allowing workers to assemble the factory a building block, futurecar.com reported.And the facility will start to produce Model 3 at the end of this year, and start producing Model Y for China market as well.The facility's construction started in early January after a groundbreaking ceremony. The overall investment is estimated to be around $2 billion, according to media reports.