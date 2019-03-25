Traditional Dong cloth making enjoys lasting popularity among Dong people

A woman of Dong ethnic group weaves cloth at Laozhai Village of Yuping Dong Autonomous county of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 23, 2019. Traditional Dong cloth making has a long history. The procedure includes planting cotton, spinning, weaving, dyeing, etc. And the cloth enjoys lasting popularity among the people of Dong ethnic group. (Photo:Xinhua)

