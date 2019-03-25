Hindu festival of Holi celebrated in California

People take part in the celebration of the Holi Festival in Foster City, California, the United States, March 23, 2019. The Hindu festival of Holi, or the Festival of Colors, heralds the arrival of spring and the end of winter. (Photo:Xinhua)

People take part in the celebration of the Holi Festival in Foster City, California, the United States, March 23, 2019. The Hindu festival of Holi, or the Festival of Colors, heralds the arrival of spring and the end of winter. (Photo:Xinhua)

People take part in the celebration of the Holi Festival in Foster City, California, the United States, March 23, 2019. The Hindu festival of Holi, or the Festival of Colors, heralds the arrival of spring and the end of winter. (Photo:Xinhua)

People take part in the celebration of the Holi Festival in San Francisco, the United States, March 23, 2019. The Hindu festival of Holi, or the Festival of Colors, heralds the arrival of spring and the end of winter. (Photo:Xinhua)

People take part in the celebration of the Holi Festival in Foster City, California, the United States, March 23, 2019. The Hindu festival of Holi, or the Festival of Colors, heralds the arrival of spring and the end of winter. (Photo:Xinhua)