Nestlé unveils new R&D center in Beijing

The R&D inauguration ceremony was held in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Courtesy of Nestlé

Switzerland-based Nestlé inaugurated a new research & development (R&D) center in Beijing and a system technology hub in Shenzhen in South China's Guangdong Province on Monday, both aimed at meeting rising demand in one of the fastest-changing food and beverage markets.The new R&D center will accelerate trend-based innovation in China and the systems hub will strengthen collaboration with Chinese partners and suppliers in the area of systems, the company said in a note sent to the Global Times.The R&D center in Beijing will focus on creating new food and beverage products, primarily for Chinese consumers, but also for those elsewhere in Asia.The R&D center includes rapid prototyping and packaging labs, as well as a consumer insight area. The center features over 40 R&D specialists working across multiple product categories, with expertise in sensory sciences, food technology and nutrition.The Shenzhen system technology hub is an extension of its system technology center in Orbe, Switzerland. Its location near leading beverage machine and system manufacturers will enable Nestlé to rapidly turn new ideas for beverage systems and components into reality.