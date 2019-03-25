Spring equinox celebrated in Riga, Latvia

People swing as a Latvian tradition during the celebration of spring equinox at the Ethnographic Open-Air Museum of Latvia, in Riga, Latvia, on March 24, 2019. People celebrated spring equinox here with outdoor performances and traditional activities including egg dyeing and swinging on Sunday. (Photo:Xinhua)

Members of a folk band perform during the celebration of spring equinox at the Ethnographic Open-Air Museum of Latvia, in Riga, Latvia, on March 24, 2019. People celebrated spring equinox here with outdoor performances and traditional activities including egg dyeing and swinging on Sunday. (Photo:Xinhua)



Dyed eggs are seen during the celebration of spring equinox at the Ethnographic Open-Air Museum of Latvia, in Riga, Latvia, on March 24, 2019. People celebrated spring equinox here with outdoor performances and traditional activities including egg dyeing and swinging on Sunday. (Photo:Xinhua)