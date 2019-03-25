Photo taken on March 23, 2019 shows an art piece "Yellow" made with LEGO bricks by artist Nathan Sawaya during the exhibition "The Art of the Brick" in Dallas, Texas, the United States. (Photo:Xinhua)

A boy looks at an artwork "American Gothic" made with LEGO bricks by artist Nathan Sawaya during the exhibition "The Art of the Brick" in Dallas, Texas, the United States, on March 23, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

A visitor looks at artworks made with LEGO bricks by artist Nathan Sawaya during the exhibition "The Art of the Brick" in Dallas, Texas, the United States, on March 23, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Visitors look at an artwork made with LEGO bricks by artist Nathan Sawaya during the exhibition "The Art of the Brick" in Dallas, Texas, the United States, on March 23, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Children sit next to two artworks made with LEGO bricks by artist Nathan Sawaya during the exhibition "The Art of the Brick" in Dallas, Texas, the United States, on March 23, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 23, 2019 shows an art piece "Kiss" made with LEGO bricks by artist Nathan Sawaya during the exhibition "The Art of the Brick" in Dallas, Texas, the United States. (Photo:Xinhua)

Children look at an artwork "Dinosaur" made with LEGO bricks by artist Nathan Sawaya during the exhibition "The Art of the Brick" in Dallas, Texas, the United States, on March 23, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

