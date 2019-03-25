Dishes of Luosi served at feast in E China's Jiangsu

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/25 15:50:24

A girl tastes the dishes made of Luosi, a kind of river snail, during a feast held in Jiangba Township of Hongze District of Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 23, 2019. Dishes of Luosi are usually sold at street stalls in China. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A server distributes dishes made of Luosi, a kind of river snail, during a feast held in Jiangba Township of Hongze District of Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 23, 2019. Dishes of Luosi are usually sold at street stalls in China. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

People get together to taste the dishes made of Luosi, a kind of river snail, during a feast held in Jiangba Township of Hongze District of Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 23, 2019. Dishes of Luosi are usually sold at street stalls in China. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

People get together to taste the dishes made of Luosi, a kind of river snail, during a feast held in Jiangba Township of Hongze District of Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 23, 2019. Dishes of Luosi are usually sold at street stalls in China. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 23, 2019 shows people getting together to taste the dishes made of Luosi, a kind of river snail, during a feast held in Jiangba Township of Hongze District of Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Dishes of Luosi are usually sold at street stalls in China. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus