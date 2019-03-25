Syrian army confiscates weapons in Homs, Damascus and Daraa province.

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/25 15:53:05

Confiscated weapons are seen at a military base in Damascus, Syria, on March 23, 2019. The Syrian army confiscated the weapons while inspecting former rebel-held areas in the countryside of Homs, Damascus and Daraa province. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
