Syrians in Eastern Ghouta rebuild lives from ruins after destructive civil war

Syrian farmers work in the Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus, Syria, on March 24, 2019. After eight years of a destructive civil war, Syrians in Eastern Ghouta, a formerly rebel stronghold east of the capital Damascus, are pulling themselves together to rebuild their lives from ruins. (Photo:Xinhua)

