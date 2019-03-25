PepsiCo Chairman and CEO visits China, unveils new investment plan

PepsiCo's Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta (middle) meets with Alibaba's CEO Zhang Yong (right). Photo: Courtesy of PepsiCo

Laguarta (middle) meets with JDDJ's CEO Kuai Jiaqi (left). Photo: Courtesy of PepsiCo

PepsiCo's Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta ended his visit to China last week. Although this is his first official visit to China after taking on his new role, Laguarta's visit was very fruitful. He and his management teams from the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North African regions met with the domestic distribution logistics platform Dada-JD Daojia (JDDJ)'s CEO Kuai Jiaqi and Alibaba's CEO Zhang Yong. Meanwhile, PepsiCo announced its 50 million yuan ($7.45 million) donation plan for supporting their community projects in China.The company aims to increase its funding toward China's sustainable development and deliver continued support to public welfare programs and local communities. Over the last 18 years, PepsiCo and PepsiCo Greater China Region have contributed more than 163 million yuan to strengthen communities in China. "Since PepsiCo entered the Chinese market almost four decades ago, we have been working to develop and strengthen successful food and beverage businesses that also provides a benefit to the local communities we serve," Ramon Laguarta said. "With strong partners and the active participation of PepsiCo Greater China Region employees, this 50 million yuan investment will take our support to a new level and ensure that we continue doing business 'In China, For China, and With China.'"As part of this investment, in 2018, PepsiCo contributed approximately 13.4 million yuan to the China Women's Development Foundation to support its "Water Cellars for Mothers-Green Village" initiative through 2025, focusing on improving the quality and delivery of clean drinking water to water-stressed areas of central and western China.Also in 2018, PepsiCo invested over 6.7 million yuan in the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) to advance its mission of enhancing the health of underserved children in Southwest China. With PepsiCo's support, CFPA provided nearly 1 million nutritious meals to children between 2015 and 2018, a joint achievement that was honored with CFPA's Outstanding Contribution Award which recognizes active engagement and innovative consumer education.The pro-bono support and volunteer efforts of PepsiCo Greater China employees have increased positive local outcomes. Employees have personally donated more than 9.6 million yuan over the past decade, and provided nearly 4,000 volunteer service hours.In the past three years, PepsiCo Foods perceived a changing trend in the domestic market. They are focusing on the Online To Offline (O2O) and all channels development as their major tasks in the following years with the establishment of strategic cooperative partnerships with some leading O2O platforms.Through frequent promotional activities and in-depth research on big data, PepsiCo Foods has achieved over two times the increase on their gross merchandise volume on JDDJ in 2018, with users' purchasing rate reaching nearly 2.4 million times and the repeat purchase rate increased by more than 50 percent.PepsiCo's various food and beverage brands also use Alibaba's Uni Desk and rich media matrix to create content and communicate with consumers of different regions, ages and lifestyles to make products available at the places where they need them the most.