Pakistan: Embassy celebrates National Day

The Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang (left) and the Pakistani Ambassador to China Masood Khalid (right) at the reception for the national day of Pakistan in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing

The Embassy of Pakistan in China held a reception in Beijing on Saturday, celebrating the 79th Pakistan Day and the 68th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations, during which members of the Pakistani community, diplomatic corps, media representatives and Chinese dignitaries attended the event. Wang Zhigang, minister of science and technology also attended the event.Pakistani Ambassador to China Masood Khalid gave an opening speech. He noted that Pakistan Day is celebrated every year on the 23rd of March to pay homage to the founders of Pakistan, especially on this day, the Lahore Resolution was adopted, which heralded the struggle for the attainment of Pakistan.Masood said that the leaders of both countries have worked selflessly to convert the existing friendship into a strong political and economic cooperation based on mutual benefit and shared prosperity."The visit by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan further consolidated an all-weather strategic co-operative partnership between Pakistan and China," the ambassador said, adding that China and Pakistan are celebrating 2019 as the year of a "sister city relationship."Wang extended his congratulations on behalf of the Chinese government for the 79th anniversary of the Pakistan Resolution at the event and he termed Pakistan as China's all-weather friend and strategic partner. "China would continue to give priority to China-Pakistan relations and work together to bring peace and prosperity not only to our two countries but to the entire region," Wang said.The Pakistan Day Reception witnessed the performance of Chinese singers who sang patriotic and national Pakistani songs. A cultural corner was also set up to show handicrafts from Pakistan.