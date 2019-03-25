Industry insiders upbeat about China’s drinking water equipment market

China's drinking water equipment market is expected to expand its size from 50 billion yen ($455.54 million) in 2017 to 230 billion yen in 2024 as domestic consumption is upgraded and drinkable tap water offers a more convenient and economical option compared with bottled water, mineral water and filtered water, industry insiders predicted.



China's direct drinking water market is now only at an early stage, with limited suppliers, Li Zhong, the executive director of Hong Kong-listed China Water Affairs Group, which is engaged in water and sewage operation business, told the Global Times.



Even in first-tier cities, only about 15 percent of the urban population uses direct drinking water equipment, according to a statement on the website of the China Water Affairs Group, citing a study.



In China, tap water cannot be consumed directly because of aging supply facilities and the waterworks operation model. Residents usually boil tap water before drinking or use household water purifiers. They also purchase bottled water and mineral water for drinking.



Despite a small market share, industry insiders are upbeat about the potential market thanks to Chinese consumers' growing awareness of water safety and their pursuit of healthier lifestyles amid an ongoing upgrade in consumption.



"Direct drinking water, or water that is suitable for drinking straight from the tap, is non-storage fresh water, which means it's very safe. The minerals contained in water could be filtered and controlled through membrane modules and other process equipment, guaranteeing an excellent water quality to consumers," a spokesperson of Japan-based industrial products-maker Toray Industries Co told the Global Times.



Betting on rising demand for direct drinking water in China, Toray Industries, in partnership with Japanese financial service group ORIX Corporation and China Water Affairs Group, announced in February that it will establish a joint venture (JV) in East China's Jiangxi Province to manufacture and sell drinking water treatment facilities in China.



The JV will incorporate Toray's membrane filtration technologies to produce and sell drinking water treatment facilities capable of supplying direct drinking water, the Nikkei Asian Review reported. The new JV targets about 600 million yen in sales in its first year of operation and 30 percent annual sales growth.



Cheaper option



Wang Jianhua, general manager of Scented (Beijing) Environmental Technology Co, told the Global Times that installing direct drinking water equipment in a housing estate wouldn't drive up the cost.



"The price, in fact, is comparatively lower than that of bottled water and using high-end water purifiers," Wang said. "The equipment for filtering drinking water is usually used in large-scale housing estates, so it is easier to bargain with the property manager and buy direct drinking water at 'wholesale price,'" he explained.



But how to speed up the process of shifting to direct drinking water remains a question, according to the Toray spokesperson, who admits that it "will take some time" to change Chinese people's habits.



In addition to cooperating with its Chinese partner to promote membrane technology, the Japanese company is also launching tasting campaigns in many Chinese cities to help potential consumers learn to appreciate the qualities of direct drinking water, the spokesperson added.

