Teacher from remote Kenya village world’s best, wins $1m

A math and physics teacher from a secondary school in a remote village in Kenya's Rift Valley has won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize for 2019, organizers said.



Peter Tabichi, who gives away 80 percent of his monthly income to the poor, received the prize at a ceremony on Saturday in Dubai, which was presented by movie star Hugh Jackman.



"This prize recognizes this great continent's young people. I am only here because of what my students have achieved," Tabichi said.



The Dubai-based Varkey Foundation praised Tabichi's "dedication, hard work and passionate belief in his students' talent."



All this combined, "has led his poorly-resource school in remote rural Kenya to emerge victorious after taking on the country's best schools in national science competitions."



Around 95 percent of the school's pupils "hail from poor families, almost a third are orphans or have only one parent, and many go without food at home," the statement added.



